Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 1,035,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 860.4 days.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

