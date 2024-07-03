Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 1,035,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 860.4 days.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.
Aecon Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.