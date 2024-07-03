Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,095. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 2,835.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,730,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

