Aion (AION) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $429.96 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00080002 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010779 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.