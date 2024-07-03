Aion (AION) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,647.01 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00079582 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00022547 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010658 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

