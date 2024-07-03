Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AKZOY stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

