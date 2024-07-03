Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 2,280 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 224,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock remained flat at $50.62 during trading on Wednesday. 620,234 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

