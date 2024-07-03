Albion Financial Group UT Has $42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.27. 1,171,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,134. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

