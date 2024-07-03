Albion Financial Group UT Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.27% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $68.31. 14,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,397. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

