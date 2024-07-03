Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,854,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 168,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.71. 2,812,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

