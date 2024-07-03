Albion Financial Group UT Sells 3,685 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. 2,978,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,831. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

