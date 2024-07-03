Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 127,105 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $13,954,857.95.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,673. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

