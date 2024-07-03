Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 215,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.69. The stock had a trading volume of 247,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,550. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allegion

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.