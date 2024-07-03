Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Major Shareholder Acquires $298,450.00 in Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi bought 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $298,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,826,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,063.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roy Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Roy Choi purchased 258,010 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $327,672.70.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Up 11.2 %

Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 221,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AGAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Kure Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

