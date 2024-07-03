Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $14,538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 135,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

