Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. 104,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 66,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech Trading Down 0.5 %
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APT. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 108,181 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 62,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Pro Tech
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.