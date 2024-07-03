Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $185.38 and last traded at $186.16. 2,188,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,019,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.61.

Specifically, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.