Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Get Altice USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATUS

Altice USA Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.12 million, a PE ratio of 203.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.