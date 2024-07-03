Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.66. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 21,324 shares.

Altigen Communications Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

