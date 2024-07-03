Altiora Financial Group LLC Acquires 25,077 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.8% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 289,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,578. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

