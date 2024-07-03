Altiora Financial Group LLC Buys 4,913 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 142,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,827. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.