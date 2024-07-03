Altiora Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Altiora Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DIHP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 482,078 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

