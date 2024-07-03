Altiora Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jentner Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 314,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,714 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 235,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 241,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,087 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

