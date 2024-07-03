Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.91

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.91 and traded as high as C$51.05. Altus Group shares last traded at C$50.52, with a volume of 59,647 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AIF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.56.

Altus Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 192.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

