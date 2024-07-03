Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.42

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.42 and last traded at $97.18, with a volume of 603345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMED

Amedisys Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 134.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.