American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AHR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

AHR stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,643,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,269,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

