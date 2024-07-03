American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.79. 1,182,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,042. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

