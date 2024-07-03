American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works stock opened at $128.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in American Water Works by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $108,688,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $92,838,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after buying an additional 624,977 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

