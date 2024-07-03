Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797,617 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $106,206,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 950,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,334. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

