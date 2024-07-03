Analysts Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Target Price at C$45.09

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.09.

CPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$98,577.10. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPX opened at C$38.95 on Friday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.77. The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

