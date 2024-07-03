Analysts Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $59.24

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.24.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $47.77 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.