Analysts Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Oscar Health stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Oscar Health by 153.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,743 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $18,781,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 91.9% in the third quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,793,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

