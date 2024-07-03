Analysts Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) PT at $11.75

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLS shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.79.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
