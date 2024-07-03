Analyzing China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) & U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13%

Risk & Volatility

U Power has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for U Power and China Zenix Auto International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U Power and China Zenix Auto International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $2.78 million 1.30 -$2.72 million N/A N/A China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46

U Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Zenix Auto International.

Summary

U Power beats China Zenix Auto International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

