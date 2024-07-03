Analyzing Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Semler Scientific and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 32.92% 30.36% 27.38% Endonovo Therapeutics 4,911.97% -29.58% 755.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Endonovo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $68.18 million 3.38 $20.58 million $2.79 11.70 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 2.55 $6.93 million N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -1.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.