Analyzing Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fidelis Insurance pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokio Marine pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelis Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fidelis Insurance and Tokio Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $18.94, suggesting a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Tokio Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion 0.54 $2.13 billion $4.12 4.00 Tokio Marine $51.43 billion 1.51 $4.80 billion $2.42 16.27

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelis Insurance. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 23.31% 17.97% 3.87% Tokio Marine 9.30% 15.77% 2.38%

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Tokio Marine on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

