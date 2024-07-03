AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Lowered to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.
AU has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,342,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,322 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,027,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,562,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 995,709 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Clarivate: The Cheapest AI Stock Worth Buying?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Survey: America’s Top 100 Hidden Gem Cities for Startups
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.