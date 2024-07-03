AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Lowered to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

AU has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Shares of AU stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 152,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,342,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,322 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,027,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,562,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 995,709 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

