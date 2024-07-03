Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 13,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

AM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 196,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,754. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

