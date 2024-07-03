Anuj Aggarwal Sells 12,984 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Everspin Technologies Price Performance
Shares of MRAM stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 85,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,060. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.91. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Report on MRAM
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Everspin Technologies
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.