Anuj Aggarwal Sells 12,984 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MRAM stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 85,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,060. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.91. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 714,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 116,591 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

