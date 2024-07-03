Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $74.79

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $74.79 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00044039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

