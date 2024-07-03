AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Up 14.8% in June

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

AppTech Payments Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of APCXW stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. AppTech Payments has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.91.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

