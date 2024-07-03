Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 470 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 470 ($5.94). Approximately 276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471 ($5.96).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,006 ($12.72) to GBX 967 ($12.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange Stock Performance

About Aquis Exchange

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 467.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,473.68 and a beta of 0.85.

(Get Free Report)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.