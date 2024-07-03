Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $62.96 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $62.96 million and $2.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00043514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

