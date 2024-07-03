ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance
Shares of ARR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $26.90.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.99%.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
