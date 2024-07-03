Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Financial

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,880.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

AROW opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $436.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.74. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

