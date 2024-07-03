AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $76.80. 2,376,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $238.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.