ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$45.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$38.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.17.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

