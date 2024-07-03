Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $181.39 million and $5.50 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

