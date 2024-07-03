Audius Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Audius has a total market capitalization of $180.40 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

