Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC decreased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 630,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

