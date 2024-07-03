Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 716,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 264,149 shares.The stock last traded at $63.32 and had previously closed at $62.58.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

